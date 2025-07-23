8th Pay Commission in Focus: Hike in Salaries and Pension Likely for Government Staff
Indian government employees have put forward their requests for the upcoming 8th Central Pay Commission. They anticipate benefits like the restoration of the old pension scheme, cashless medical treatment, and educational assistance.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
8th Pay Commission
Government Employees
Restoring the old pension scheme for employees who joined government service after 2004 is a major demand. These employees are currently under the New Pension Scheme (NPS), which is contribution-based and considered less secure.
Employees want a guaranteed pension after retirement, like the one provided under the previous OPS. They also demand equal pension benefits for both old and new pensioners and regular pension increases every five years.
Demand to the Central Government
Minimum Wage Calculation
Educational assistance should be provided to all employees, including hostel subsidies for children living away from home for studies. This support should extend to the postgraduate level, ensuring children from government employee families aren't forced to compromise on higher education due to finances.
There's also a strong demand to revise the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme to include additional categories like Gramin Dak Sevaks, paramilitary forces, and employees of autonomous government institutions.