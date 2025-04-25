Pahalgam terror attack: Tourism takes a major hit, 90% bookings cancelled
The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam has significantly impacted tourism in the Kashmir Valley. Reports indicate a 90% cancellation rate for travel bookings, with tourists currently in the region hastily departing.
| Published : Apr 25 2025, 09:53 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : ANI
Travel bookings for Kashmir are being rapidly cancelled
After the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, tourists visiting the Kashmir Valley are rapidly declining. Over 90% have cancelled their bookings.
Image Credit : ANI
Over 90% of hotel rooms emptied in 24 hours
Over 90% of Pahalgam's 20,000 hotel rooms have emptied within 24 hours. The Pahalgam Hotels and Owners Association president reports continuous cancellation calls.
Image Credit : Our own
Tourists fleeing Gulmarg and Sonamarg
Tourists are also fleeing other tourist spots like Gulmarg and Sonamarg, cancelling advance bookings. This will directly impact local businesses.
Image Credit : freepik
Tourists want to leave the valley as soon as possible
Tourists currently in Kashmir want to leave immediately. This creates a crisis for Kashmiris, threatening their livelihoods.
Image Credit : Getty
Kashmir's economy will be crippled
Kashmir's economy depends on tourism. The decline in tourists will devastate local businesses and livelihoods.
Image Credit : Getty
Tourists disillusioned with Kashmir Valley
The April 22 attack occurred during peak tourist season, severely impacting tourism and creating disillusionment among potential visitors.
Image Credit : ChatGPT
2.35 crore tourists visited J&K in 2024
2.35 crore tourists, including 65,452 foreigners, visited Jammu & Kashmir in 2024, compared to 2.12 crore in 2023.
Image Credit : ANI
Situation was improving, but now...
The situation in J&K was improving after Article 370's revocation, but the recent attack threatens this progress and tourism.
