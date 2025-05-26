Image Credit : our own

OYO, which is making strides in the global hospitality sector, has now taken a key step towards further expanding its business scope. OYO, which has so far been limited to hotel services, is now preparing to enter the vacation homes and short-term rental housing segment.

As part of this, OYO's vacation home unit, Belvilla by OYO, has acquired MadeComfy, a leading short-term rental company in Australia. However, there is no clarity on whether these services will be available in India. This means that those who want long vacations or short-term rental rooms can easily access the services.