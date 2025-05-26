Several factors contribute to hypertension, including lifestyle choices, genetics, age, underlying medical conditions, stress, and medication use.

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a common yet serious health condition that affects millions globally. Often called the "silent killer" because it typically presents no symptoms, uncontrolled high blood pressure can lead to severe complications such as heart attack, stroke, and kidney failure. But what exactly causes it? Here's a detailed look.

1. Lifestyle factors

One of the leading contributors to high blood pressure is lifestyle. Habits and daily choices can significantly affect blood pressure levels.

Poor diet: Diets high in salt (sodium), saturated fats, and processed foods can raise blood pressure.

Lack of physical activity: A sedentary lifestyle weakens the heart and blood vessels over time.

Alcohol and smoking: Excessive alcohol intake and tobacco use cause blood vessels to narrow, raising pressure.

Obesity: Extra body weight forces the heart to work harder to circulate blood, increasing pressure on the arteries.

2. Genetics and family history

Hypertension can run in families. If your parents or close relatives have high blood pressure, your risk of developing it increases. Genetic factors can influence how your body processes sodium, controls hormone levels, and regulates blood vessel function.

3. Age and gender

As people age, the risk of high blood pressure increases due to the stiffening of arteries and long-term exposure to unhealthy habits. Men are more likely to develop hypertension before age 55, while women are at higher risk after menopause.

4. Chronic medical conditions

Certain underlying health issues can lead to or worsen high blood pressure, including:

Diabetes

Kidney disease

Sleep apnea

Thyroid disorders

Adrenal gland tumors

These conditions affect how the body regulates fluids, hormones, and blood flow, contributing to elevated pressure.

5. Stress and mental health

Chronic stress can cause temporary spikes in blood pressure. More importantly, it often leads to unhealthy coping mechanisms—overeating, smoking, drinking—which can raise blood pressure long-term.

6. Medications and substance use

Some prescription and over-the-counter medications, such as decongestants, birth control pills, NSAIDs (like ibuprofen), and certain antidepressants, can raise blood pressure. Illicit drugs like cocaine and amphetamines also cause severe spikes.