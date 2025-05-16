Operation Sindoor impact: Indian defence stocks rally, Chinese missile shares tumble
India's defense companies are skyrocketing while Chinese defense stocks are crashing, mirroring the failure of Chinese weaponry in 'Operation Sindoor'.
| Published : May 16 2025, 12:15 PM
1 Min read
15
Image Credit : Gemini
Chinese Defense Company Shares Plummet
Following Operation Sindoor, shares of major Chinese defense companies have plummeted, mirroring the failure of Pakistani drones and missiles.
25
Image Credit : freepik
J-10 Manufacturer's Stock in Dire Straits
Avic Chengdu Aircraft Corp, the maker of the J-10 fighter jet, has seen its stock plummet nearly 12% after its use by Pakistan during tensions with India and PM Modi's 'Operation Sindoor' announcement.
35
Image Credit : freepik
Chinese Missile Company Also Down
ZhuZhou Hongda Electronics Corp Ltd, maker of the PL-15 missile intercepted by the Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor, also experienced a stock decline.
45
Image Credit : freepik
Indian Defense Stocks Surge
Indian defense sector witnessed a boom, adding ₹86,211 crore to market cap in a week. Nifty India Defense Index jumped 9.39% compared to Nifty's 1.98%.
55
Image Credit : freepik
Which Indian Companies Made a Splash?
BEL added ₹23,683 crore, HAL gained ₹21,654 crore, Bharat Dynamics surged ₹12,345 crore, Mazagon Dock added ₹9,971 crore, and Solar Industries rose by ₹6,859 crore. Disclaimer: Consult your market expert before investing.
