Night train travel tips: Essential rules for smooth, safe journey

Millions of people travel by train in the country every day. Indian Railways takes many precautions for their safety. Let's find out what the rules are for railway travel at night.

Published: Mar 21, 2025, 4:23 PM IST

Millions of people travel by trains in India every day... reaching their destinations without any hassle. However, sometimes people traveling on trains at night face difficulties. Railway staff is not available at that time... and they don't even know who to contact.

However, the Railway Department has formulated some rules and regulations for the safety of those traveling on the train at night. By following these, passengers can continue their journey without any trouble. Let's find out about them. 

 

 Keeping railway safety in mind, the charging points in trains are switched off from 11 pm to 5 am. If you want to charge your mobile, do it before 11 o'clock. Otherwise, you will have to face problems until dawn. 


Those traveling in AC coach should remember one thing. Don't trust anyone if they come to you at night saying they have bedsheets and pillows. Because only railway staff gives these.  

Disturbing passengers sleeping on the lower berth at night is against railway rules. If you complain, action can be taken.

For the safety of women passengers traveling on the train at night, men should not go into the women's coach. If they do, they will be punished.

Buying goods from illegal vendors at night is prohibited. Many times they sell fake goods. So be careful.

Drinking alcohol on the train and disturbing passengers is a punishable offense. If someone is intoxicated, they will be fined or imprisoned.

The Ticket Collector (TTE) cannot come to check your tickets after 10 pm. If they come, you can complain. This is a railway rule.

