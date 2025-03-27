user
user icon

Indian stock market: BSE Sensex opens in red, Nifty50 below 23,500 amid tariff pressure of US auto imports

The Nifty 50 index opened at 23,422.45, dipping 64.40 points or -0.27 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 77,089.12, losing 199.38 points or -0.26 per cent.
 

Indian stock market: BSE Sensex opens in red, Nifty50 below 23,500 amid tariff pressure of US auto imports shk
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 27, 2025, 10:38 AM IST

Indian markets opened under pressure on Thursday after Donald Trump announced 25 per cent flat tariffs on US auto imports effective April 2nd 2025. The Nifty 50 index opened at 23,422.45, dipping 64.40 points or -0.27 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 77,089.12, losing 199.38 points or -0.26 per cent.

Donald Trump announced to impose 25 per cent tariff on US auto imports. The new levy marks a significant escalation in the president's trade war. The most impacted countries are Canada, Mexico, Germany, South Korea, and Japan.

Experts stated that Indian markets will face volatility today due to trade disruptions caused by these tariffs and the volatility in the other major markets.

Ajay Bagga Banking and Market Expert stated "25 per cent US Auto tariffs are the raging issue this morning. US auto maker stocks are down in post trading hours by 2 per cent to 6 per cent. Japanese and South Korean auto makers are down this morning in Asian trading by a similar 2 per cent to 4 per cent. Broader markets are digesting this news and the impending announcements of reciprocal global tariffs on April 2nd as well as sectoral tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semi-conductors".

Also read: Indian stock market: Nifty, Sensex open flat as markets price in April 2 disruptions

He further added "Indian markets will face the global disruption volatility as well as the domestic monthly expiry related volatility today. Given the impending April 2nd announcements, markets will remain on edge. Caution continues".

In the sectoral indices, India's auto sector shares were also impacted, with Nifty Auto down by 1.37 per cent in opening. Except for Nifty FMCG, all other sectoral indices are under pressure.

In the Nifty 50 index, IndusInd Bank and Trent were among the top gainers, while the top losers included NTPC, Tech Mahindra, CIPLA, and Axis Bank.

Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research, Axis Securities said "Yesterday's decline in the nifty ended a seven-day winning run for the benchmark. The market also finished below the previous day's low, which means 23869 is now an important swing high. The decline looks more like a retreat to the near-vertical advance we have seen recently, than the beginning of a larger downturn, for now. 23275-23402 offers support while resistance lies at 23640 followed by 23720. What's notable is that small- and midcap benchmarks are not as strong as the nifty, which means sentiment is more guarded".

In other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225, Taiwan Weighted, and South Korea's KOSPI index declined at the time of filing this report, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 1.28 per cent. 

Also read: Trump announces 25 per cent hefty tariffs on imported cars, move to protect US auto industry

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

How India handles e-waste: Recycling, disposal and future trends AJR

How India handles e-waste: Recycling, disposal and future trends

How to apply for subsidized housing schemes in India: Step-by-step guide AJR

How to apply for subsidized housing schemes in India: Step-by-step guide

India economic growth: GDP doubles to $4.2 trillion in a decade, says IMF AJR

India's economic growth: GDP doubles to $4.2 trillion in a decade, says IMF

Indian stock market: Nifty, Sensex open flat as markets price in April 2 disruptions AJR

Indian stock market: Nifty, Sensex open flat as markets price in April 2 disruptions

Unclaimed bank deposits soar past Rs 78,000 crore! New process to help account holders retrieve funds AJR

Unclaimed bank deposits soar past Rs 78,000 crore! New process to help account holders retrieve funds

Recent Stories

Hero Vida V2 Z electric scooter spotted! Check expected features and other details gcw

Hero Vida V2 Z electric scooter spotted! Check expected features and other details

Mythri Movie Makers, Ram Charan unveils RC16: Title, first look poster, cast details and more revealed MEG

Mythri Movie Makers, Ram Charan unveils RC16: Title, first look poster, cast details and more revealed

Indias Economy Doubles in 10 Years Top 10 Global Economies Ranked snt

Indian Economy doubles in 10 years: Look at top 10 global economies

Gold dealer arrested for aiding Ranya Rao, sent to custody, actress' bail hearing in gold smuggling case today shk

In 3rd key arrest, gold dealer held for aiding Ranya Rao; actress' bail hearing in gold smuggling case today

L2: Empuraan REVIEW: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's film takes theatres by storm with stunning action; READ anr

L2: Empuraan REVIEW: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's film takes theatres by storm with stunning action; READ

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon