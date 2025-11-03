NHAI’s New Rule Makes FASTag KYV Process Easier for Car, Jeep, Van Owners
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has simplified the FASTag 'Know Your Vehicle' (KYV) process. Now, only a front photo of the vehicle is needed. Also, RC details will be automatically fetched from the VAHAN database.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has now simplified the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for FASTag users. This was introduced last year to ensure the correct FASTag is on the right vehicle. However, vehicle owners faced many issues with photos, documents, and website errors. Some even complained their FASTag was suddenly deactivated.
As per the new guidelines, FASTag services won't be stopped immediately. Users will get enough time to complete KYV. Also, a side photo of the vehicle is no longer needed. Now, only a front photo (with the number plate and FASTag clearly visible) is required. This makes the KYV process much easier and faster.
Also, if a user enters the vehicle or mobile number, RC details are auto-fetched from the VAHAN database. If multiple vehicles are on one number, you can select the one you need. FASTags issued before KYV rules will remain active unless there are complaints. Banks will also send SMS alerts to users.
Finally, if users face any issues, they can complain via the highway helpline 1033. Banks must provide necessary help to their customers. NHAI said these simplifications are a step towards the future Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll collection system.