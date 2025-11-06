NHAI’s New Rule: Complete FASTag KYV to Skip Delays at Tolls
The reason your FASTag isn't working at the toll plaza is NHAI's new “Know Your Vehicle” (KYV) verification system. This security measure helps prevent fraud.
Image Credit : Google
Toll Plaza Issues
Is your FASTag suddenly not working at the toll plaza? It's likely due to NHAI's new 'Know Your Vehicle' (KYV) process, a security step to link each tag to the right car and stop fraud.
Image Credit : Google
FASTag KYV
FASTag KYV is a simple check. Just upload your car's RC and a front photo with the FASTag. This proves the tag is yours. NHAI has now simplified this once-tricky process.
Image Credit : our own
FASTag Verification
Now, just one photo of your car's front with the number plate and FASTag is needed. RC details auto-fill from VAHAN. Incomplete KYV gets an SMS reminder, not an instant block.
Image Credit : Google
Know Your Vehicle
Visit https://fastag.ihmcl.com, log in, and upload your car's front photo. RC details will auto-fill. Just verify and submit for a smooth toll plaza experience.
