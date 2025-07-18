Image Credit : Istock

To safeguard investor funds, India Post has introduced stricter rules for Small Savings Scheme (SSS) accounts. If your account becomes inactive or unclaimed after maturity, the post office may freeze it.

These new guidelines are particularly relevant for popular schemes like Public Provident Fund (PPF), Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), National Savings Certificates (NSC), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS), Time Deposits (TD), and Recurring Deposits (RD).