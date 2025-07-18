Image Credit : Gemini

Aadhaar Card Loan: Need cash fast? Get up to Rs 5,000 quickly and easily with just your Aadhaar card. Fintech and NBFCs have simplified loans. With a digital application, Aadhaar, and PAN, get funds directly in your account.

Who is eligible?

Applicants generally need to be 21+, have regular income, and an Aadhaar-linked mobile number. The process is completely online: register, verify OTP, submit minimal documents, and you're done.