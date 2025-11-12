New FASTag Rule from November 15: Double Toll Penalty Ahead
A major change in FASTag rules on highways will come into effect from November 15. Those who pay tolls in cash without a FASTag will have to pay double the fee. More changes are on the way.
New Toll Plaza Rules
New toll rules on highways take effect Nov 15. Those paying cash without FASTag will pay double. But, UPI payments will be 1.25 times the normal fee. This aims to boost digital payments.
Changes from November 15
The Ministry of Road Transport amended the 2008 NH Fee Rules. If a FASTag isn't working, cash payment is double the toll, but UPI payment is 1.25 times. E.g., a Rs 100 toll becomes Rs 200 in cash, Rs 125 via UPI.
FASTag Rules
This change is a key government step to increase transparency in toll collection and ease highway travel. With 98% of vehicles using FASTag, wait times at toll plazas have greatly reduced.
New Highway Rule
The government also launched a FASTag Annual Pass for private vehicles like cars, jeeps, and vans. For Rs 3,000, get a pass for one year or 200 toll crossings, valid at over 1,150 toll plazas.
Toll Fee
Currently, tolls are collected on about 45,000 km of highways in India across 1,200 toll plazas. NHAI maintains around 70,000 km. These new rules aim for a seamless travel experience.