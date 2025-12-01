New Aadhaar Rule: Now, Change Your Mobile Number from Home
Without visiting an Aadhaar enrollment center, you can instantly update your mobile number from home using the mAadhaar app with OTP and face authentication. Let's see how in detail.
Aadhaar Mobile Number Update
Previously, changing your Aadhaar mobile number meant visiting a center. Now, you can do it from home. The new method uses OTP and face authentication for instant updates.
Aadhaar Update Method
This update helps remote residents, seniors, and those unable to go out. No more travel costs or long queues. Just use the mAadhaar app for a quick, secure update in minutes.
