8th Pay Commission Demand Grows: Employees, Pensioners Seek Early Implementation
The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has started its work and may take 12-18 months to submit recommendations. Central government employees and pensioners are demanding a quick rollout.
The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has begun its work
8th Pay Commission Update: The 8th CPC has started its work and may take 12-18 months to submit recommendations. Employees and pensioners want a fast rollout, but it's uncertain.
A pay commission is formed every 10 years
The 7th Pay Commission was formed in 2014, with recommendations effective Jan 1, 2016. Its term ends in 2026. Typically, a new pay commission is formed every 10 years.
Why the 7th CPC rejected the request
The JCM-Staff Side, representing employees, had demanded the 7th CPC's recommendations be implemented from Jan 1, 2014, and for pay revisions every five years, not ten.
Questions about the 8th Pay Commission will also be closely watched
The 7th CPC rejected these demands, stating its recommendations would be available for consideration on Jan 1, 2016. It's now expected the 8th CPC will follow a similar timeline.
Demand to merge DA and DR with basic pay
Unions for central govt employees and pensioners demand merging Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) with basic pay, as current rates don't cover inflation's impact.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.