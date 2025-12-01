With digital assets becoming part of everyday banking and payments, businesses increasingly require straightforward, secure, and scalable ways to offer crypto products.

WhiteBIT, the leading European cryptocurrency exchange, has officially launched its Partner Program at https://institutional.whitebit.com/partner-program.

This B2B initiative helps businesses integrate crypto services, expand their offerings, and unlock new revenue streams. The program provides access to WhiteBIT’s professional-grade solutions, including Market Making Program, Crypto-as-a-Service, and Listing services, delivering a seamless path to crypto adoption for partners and their clients.

A Solution for the Growing Web3 Market

With digital assets becoming part of everyday banking and payments, businesses increasingly require straightforward, secure, and scalable ways to offer crypto products. WhiteBIT’s Partner Program meets this demand, enabling partners to monetize their industry connections by introducing them to WhiteBIT Institutional products and services.

Built for Institutional Collaboration

The program is tailored for institutional clients, including:

Market makers

Fintech companies

Payment service providers

Token projects

Other businesses working with crypto audiences

Partners receive monthly revenue share based on the trading activity of clients they onboard, supported by full-cycle assistance from WhiteBIT - from onboarding and technical integration to marketing support.

Learn more: https://institutional.whitebit.com/partner-program

Transparency and Support at Every Step

WhiteBIT provides partners with a dedicated dashboard to track their trading activity, revenue generation, and performance metrics, ensuring full transparency and operational control. This approach allows partners to focus on growth while leveraging WhiteBIT’s infrastructure.

Extended Opportunities for Individuals and Companies

The program also welcomes individuals capable of referring institutional or eligible clients. Companies targeting similar audiences can benefit from cross-marketing packages, including:

Partnership announcements

Joint campaigns

Co-hosted online or offline events

These initiatives help partners amplify visibility, strengthen audience engagement, and build long-term collaboration.