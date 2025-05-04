Need maid instantly? You can book it in 15 minutes | Here’s how it works
Need a maid for your household chores? With just a click or a call, a maid will arrive at your doorstep. They charge by the hour and complete all the work before leaving. Want to know where this facility is available?
| Published : May 04 2025, 12:38 PM
1 Min read
The demand for maids is high these days. Women are willing to spend any amount for maids due to lack of time. A company has come up with the concept of 'online maids'. Where is this facility available? How much do they charge? How do they work?
In cities today, most people can't manage household chores. Both husband and wife need jobs to make ends meet. One salary isn't enough for family needs. School fees alone can be exorbitant, not to mention monthly expenses, loans, and hospital bills.
Women often juggle household chores and office work. Help from family is limited, with children busy with studies and husbands occupied with office work even at home. Thus, a maid has become essential in every home, increasing demand significantly.
A company has turned busy lives into a business idea. Recognizing the need for maids, 'Insta Maids' in Mumbai promises to send a maid to your home within 15 minutes of online booking.
Maids charge ₹200-₹300 per hour. The company also offers special deals. Maids earn around ₹20,000 per month. Currently, the service is available only in Mumbai, but expansion to other cities is planned.
