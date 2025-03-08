Nationwide ration strike? Dealers protest against changes to PDS, plan Delhi March on April 1

Read Full Article

Ration dealers are calling for a ration strike, alleging that the ration system will be abolished throughout the country. However, there is a series of programs before that.

Ration Strike

On April 1, ration dealers will march to New Delhi to discuss changes to the ration system. Parliament march in Delhi on April 1.

Reason for Protest

According to ration dealers, the way the central government is moving, the ration system may soon be abolished from the entire country.

Protest Against Ration Card Linking

The central government has decided that from now on, ration cards will have to be linked with Aadhaar cards, then mobile numbers will be linked.

Food Secretary's Announcement

On February 28, Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra held a meeting with the Food Secretaries of all the states of the country.

Direct Money to Bank

The subsidy money will be directly deposited into the ration customer's account. The decision has been taken to implement this policy.

Shopping from the Open Market

Now, instead of fair price, the customer will have to buy goods in the Open Market Sales Scheme. After that, they will get their subsidy money.

Ration Dealers' Complaint

All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation alleges that the public distribution system has been abolished there.

Reason for Dealers' Opposition

The center has decided to link the customer's bank account. The center argues that the subsidy money will go directly to the customer's account.

Dealers' Statement

If the center abolishes the ration system, then the central agency will no longer buy the items required for the ration.

Public Distribution System Closed!

If the entire ration system goes to the open market, then the consumers of rations will also face problems along with the dealers. There are 5,38,768 ration dealers across the country and 20,268 in the state.

