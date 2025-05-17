Multibagger alert: Stock delivers jaw-dropping returns on small investment
This multibagger stock has delivered incredible returns to investors, turning a small investment of just ₹10,000 into a staggering ₹2.2 million. Learn about this market-shaking stock and its impressive performance.
| Published : May 17 2025, 01:07 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
110
Image Credit : freepik
Everyone wants to invest in such stocks in the share market
So that by investing a small amount of money, one can become rich in a short period of time.
210
Image Credit : ChatGPT
These types of stocks are called multibagger stocks
And today we will discuss one such multibagger stock, which has given a return of more than 1000 percent in three years.
310
Image Credit : freepik
On the other hand, in the last 5 years, this stock (Stock Market) has returned 22,300%
Such a huge return? Everyone is surprised (sensex nifty stock market).
410
Image Credit : freepik
Which stock is this?
The name of the stock is PG Electroplast Ltd.
510
Image Credit : our own
This company is a venture under the PG Group, which was established in 2003
It is an Indian electronic product manufacturing service provider company (share market news).
610
Image Credit : freepik
And the share price of that company has increased tremendously in just 5 years
Currently, the price of the share has increased from Rs 3.59 to Rs 807.60.
710
Image Credit : freepik@federcap
22,300% return in just 5 years?
In January of this year, the stock price was Rs 1054.95. Which is the highest in the last 52 weeks (multibagger stocks higher returns).
810
Image Credit : our own
Meanwhile, on May 10, 2024, this stock (stock) came down to Rs 194.58
But again in July of that year, this share was split in a 1:10 ratio and the face value of each share was reduced from 10 rupees to 1 rupee.
910
Image Credit : freepik
So how much did investors get in exchange for each share of face value of 10 rupees?
Investors have received a total of 10 shares with a face value of 1 rupee. As a result, if someone had invested 10 thousand rupees in this stock 3 years ago, he would have got a return of more than 1.1 lakh rupees today (sensex today live).
1010
Image Credit : freepik
And if you had invested 10 thousand rupees in this stock 5 years ago today
Then today that value would be 22 lakh 40 thousand rupees. Disclaimer: Investing in the market is a risky matter. So be sure to consult with experts before investing. For more news updates, keep an eye on our WhatsApp channel, click here.
Top Stories