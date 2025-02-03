Mukesh Ambani buys Rs. 645 crore, bought a team England's Hundred League

Mukesh Ambani has acquired a team in England's Hundred League for Rs. 645 crore. This news article provides complete details.

The Hundred League is hosted by England, and it is similar to the IPL T20 in India. Eight teams participate.

The Hundred features 100-ball matches. While exciting, it hasn't reached IPL's popularity, leading to the sale of 49% stakes.

Mukesh Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, has entered The Hundred, acquiring 49% of Oval Invincibles for Rs. 645 crore.

Sun TV Network and GMR Group are reportedly targeting Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave. While 49% stakes are sold, 51% remains with the teams.

