Most Passengers Don't Know This: What Railways Must Give If Trains Run Late
Indian Railways provides some important facilities to passengers when trains are delayed. These facilities help reduce the inconvenience for passengers. Let's take a detailed look at what they are here.
IRCTC
It's frustrating to find out your train is delayed after reaching the station. To ease this, Indian Railways and IRCTC provide key facilities for passengers facing long waits.
If Train Is Delayed By 2+ Hours
As per IRCTC policy, passengers on premium trains like Rajdhani get free food if the train is delayed by 2+ hours. This is now getting attention on social media.
Rajdhani Express
A Rajdhani Express passenger posted on X about getting a free lunch due to a 6-hour delay. They noted this is only for premium trains, raising awareness among travelers.
Waiting Rooms For Free
If a train is delayed over 3 hours, passengers can cancel for a full refund. You can also use waiting rooms for free, and food counters stay open longer at night.
