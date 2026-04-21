SBI Life Share: Wiped out by over 3%

SBI Life became the biggest headache in the first hour of trading. The share price dropped to ₹1,919.50, a sharp decline of -3.18%, with a volume of over 9 lakh shares.

HDFC Life Share: Red signal in the insurance sector

Just like SBI Life, HDFC Life also saw a fall. The stock is trading at ₹604.90, down by -0.80%. In the first hour, the insurance sector is acting as a brake on the market's rally.