Mamata Banerjee's Budget Surprise? Lakshmi Bhandar, DA, Pay Panel in Focus
The West Bengal Assembly's budget session is set to start in the first week of February. Will the Mamata government increase funding for schemes like Lakshmi Bhandar, Kanyashree, Khadya Sathi, and Swasthya Sathi?
West Bengal
The West Bengal Assembly's budget session is this February. It's the last one before the assembly polls. State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya might present an interim budget.
New Schemes in Focus?
Rumor has it that big announcements in this session could mean more money for people via schemes. With elections near, the government might also launch new projects to win public favor.
Dearness Allowance
There's a big gap in Dearness Allowance (DA) with central staff. Bengal's state employees get 18% DA (6th Pay Commission), while central employees get 58% DA (7th Pay Commission).
Pay Commission
While not a strict rule, a Pay Commission is usually formed every 10 years. The 6th Pay Commission's 10-year term ended last November. A 7th Pay Commission might be announced.
Lakshmi Bhandar
With elections in mind, schemes like Lakshmi Bhandar, Swasthya Sathi, Kanyashree, and Khadya Sathi may get special focus. Some officials think their funding might be increased.
Focus On Development Work
The Mamata government may also focus on improving existing schemes for public welfare. Before the polls, the government aims to boost its image by focusing on development work.
Key Bills
Sources say key bills may pass in the February session. Trinamool insiders suggest legal backing for administrative and welfare scheme changes. Health, education, and jobs may be prioritized.
Assembly Elections
Assembly sources say this is the last session before the 2026 polls. An interim budget will be presented. CM Mamata Banerjee might present it herself, like she did before the 2021 election.
Interim Budget
If an interim budget is presented, the Mamata government may announce increased funding for schemes. This has sparked curiosity. Big surprises could be in store for state residents.
