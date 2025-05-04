Make your Sunday count: 5 easy side hustles for fast money
Sunday means free time. Most people take full rest on this day, but if you want, you can earn good money by spending just 3 hours. Today we have brought 5 smart and easy tricks for you, through which you can increase your income.
| Published : May 04 2025, 01:00 PM
2 Min read
Image Credit : Gemini
1. Earn Money by Creating Resumes
Nowadays many people search for resume services on Fiverr, Instagram or WhatsApp. If you know how to use AI, you can create a resume in minutes. You can charge 100-500 rupees for each. If you get 3-4 clients on Sunday, you can earn more than 1000 rupees.
Image Credit : Gemini
2. Create and Sell Wedding Cards, Visiting Cards
Canva is completely free. On this you can create wedding invites or visiting cards and sell them on Instagram or WhatsApp for 100-300 rupees. If you get 2 clients on Sunday, you can earn up to 500 rupees.
Image Credit : ChatGPT
3. Earn by Selling Unused Subscriptions
If you have a family plan of OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, you can earn some money by giving a slot to someone. If you want, you can rent your old Netflix account to a friend.
Image Credit : Freepik
4. Sell Neighborhood Deals on Flipkart or Amazon
You can register and sell products that are cheaper in local shops on Flipkart, Amazon or Meesho. This is a zero investment business. Initially, you can earn from 500 to 1000 rupees from this.
Image Credit : Freepik@prostockstudio
5. Earning from Instagram Reels
You can start earning from Instagram Reels. Just by making a video, 'I got this product for 200 rupees, but you can get it for 150 rupees', you can put such offer-based reels on WhatsApp or IG and take money. There is a lot of demand for this.
