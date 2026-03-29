Low Investment Fast Food Ideas: Oil-Free Mirchi Bajji & UFO Burgers Explained
Want to start a killer fast-food business without spending a bomb? Here are some fresh ideas, like oil-free mirchi bajjis and cool UFO burgers, that can help you make some serious money.
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Low-investment fast food business
The fast-food business is super profitable today. People are always looking for healthy and new food items. Here are some fresh fast-food ideas you can start with very little money, along with the machines you'll need.
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Oil-less Mirchi Bajjis
Normally, mirchi bajjis are a deep-fried item. But a special machine can make them in just 2-3 minutes without a single drop of oil. You just skewer the chilli, dip it in gram flour batter, and pop it in the machine. Since it's healthy and has no oil cost, customers will love it. The machine costs about ₹20,000 to ₹30,000.
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UFO Burger
When you eat a burger, the veggies and sauce often spill out. This UFO burger machine completely seals the burger to stop that. You place the patty, veggies, and cheese inside the bun and press it in the machine. It packs the burger into a UFO shape, making it super easy to hold and eat, even on the go.
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Cup Pizza
This is different from a regular pizza. You add pizza toppings to a small, cup-shaped base and can make it in just 3 minutes. It's so simple you can even sell it from a small street cart.
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Image Credit : Money\Twitter
Wholesale or Online Market
These machines don't use much electricity. You can find them in wholesale markets or online. If you already have a juice centre or a bakery, you can add these machines to boost your daily income. It's a fantastic chance for anyone wanting to start a business with a small budget.
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