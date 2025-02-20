LIC Smart Pension plan: One-time investment for lifetime of security

LIC has launched the Smart Pension Scheme to meet all your needs after retirement and cover medical expenses. Those aged 18 to 65+ can secure their future with a small investment in this scheme.

Published: Feb 20, 2025, 2:43 PM IST

Worried about how to manage your needs or cover medical expenses after retirement? Now, the LIC Smart Pension Scheme is launched, allowing you to secure your future with less investment.

This plan is for individuals aged 18 to 65 and above. NPS subscribers can also opt in. The minimum purchase amount for this plan has been set at ₹1 lakh. There is no maximum limit.

The maximum purchase price depends on the company's underwriting policies. Minimum annuity: ₹1000. Only one premium is required in this scheme. Policyholders can receive pensions monthly.

Annual annuity benefits are also provided under this scheme. Nominee will get benefits. You can learn about this policy on the website www.licindia.in. Buy from LIC agents.

Features: Immediate annuity with single premium, annuity changes, single/joint life annuity.

Existing policyholders and nominees benefit from higher annuity rates in this scheme.

