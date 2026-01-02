Guaranteed Monthly Income for Seniors: Top LIC, SBI, HDFC, ICICI Plans
Looking out for seniors' financial well-being and a steady income after retirement? Some key plans from big names like LIC and SBI can be super helpful. Let's dive in..
1. Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY):
A pension plan by LIC for citizens 60+. Invest a lump sum for a pension. Max investment is ₹15 lakh with a 7.40% fixed return. The principal is returned to the nominee on death.
2. LIC Jeevan Shanti:
A single-premium plan with two options: 'Immediate Annuity' for instant pension or 'Deferred Annuity' for a later start. Min investment is ₹1.5 lakh, with no upper limit. Loan available.
3. SBI Life Saral Pension Plan:
A personal savings pension plan for a comfy retirement. Max entry age is 65. It offers a guaranteed bonus for the first 5 years. Starts with a minimum annual premium of ₹7,500.
4. SBI WeCare:
A special term deposit by SBI to protect seniors' income. It offers a 6.50% interest rate for tenures of 5 to 10 years. Premature withdrawal reduces the interest rate to 6.2%.
5. HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD:
This HDFC Bank plan gives seniors 75 basis points extra interest on FDs over 5 years. Rates range from 3.5% to 6.50%. Penalties apply for premature withdrawal of the FD.
6. ICICI Bank Golden Years FD:
This plan offers a 6.55% interest rate on deposits up to ₹2 crore for 5-10 years. Seniors get 80 basis points more than the general rate. Also available for NRIs. Loan up to 90%.
