- Home
- Business
- SBI vs HDFC Fixed Deposit Rates 2026: Which Bank Offers Better Interest Returns for Your Savings?
SBI vs HDFC Fixed Deposit Rates 2026: Which Bank Offers Better Interest Returns for Your Savings?
Fixed deposits remain a safe investment in India. SBI and HDFC have updated FD rates, offering varying returns by tenure and category, helping investors choose better savings options.
15
Image Credit : Pinterest
The Buzz Around Bank FD Rates
In India, Fixed Deposits are the go-to investment for many. They give you a steady income, no matter how the market behaves. Now, top banks have updated their FD interest rates. Let's see what the big names are offering.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : SBI
State Bank of India (SBI)
SBI is giving its customers great interest rates across different tenures. The rates for deposits between 1 and 2 years are especially good. Senior citizens get an extra 0.50%. Plus, special schemes like 'Amrit Kalash' offer high returns, from 7.10% up to 7.60%.
35
Image Credit : stockPhoto
HDFC Bank
Private sector giant HDFC Bank has also updated its rates to stay competitive. The bank offers its highest interest on FDs with a tenure of 18 to 21 months. Regular customers can get around 7.00% to 7.25%, and senior citizens get even more benefits with special 'Care FD' schemes.
45
Image Credit : Getty
Things to Keep in Mind
First, the tenure you choose decides your interest rate. Second, almost all banks give senior citizens an extra 0.50% to 0.75% interest. And third, remember that TDS is applicable if your annual FD interest crosses ₹40,000 (or ₹50,000 for senior citizens).
55
Image Credit : Instagram
Digital Banking - Open an FD from Home
You don't need to visit the bank anymore. You can open a Fixed Deposit account online in just a few minutes. Picking the right FD plan gives you solid financial security, so it's important to choose wisely for your future.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.
Latest Videos