The third edition of Bharat Tex 2026, starting July 14, anticipates stronger participation with buyers from 160 countries. Chairman Naren Goenka noted increased confidence and enthusiasm from exhibitors for the global textile exhibition in New Delhi.

Ahead of the opening of Bharat Tex 2026, Bharat Tex Trade Federation Chairman Naren Goenka said the third edition of the global textile exhibition has drawn stronger participation from exhibitors and buyers, with representatives from 160 countries expected to attend the four-day event beginning July 14.

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Speaking to ANI on the eve of the event, Goenka said the response reflects the growing importance of Bharat Tex for the textile industry. "This is the third edition of Bharat Tex. We have arrived here with even greater confidence, fueled by the success of the first two editions. This confidence stems from our exhibitors and industry members, who have turned out in larger numbers and with greater enthusiasm," Goenka said.

Increased Participation and International Pavilions

Highlighting the scale of participation, he added, "About 65-70% of the exhibitors are returning participants, which highlights the significant contribution Bharat Tex makes to the textile industry." Goenka said the event is expected to attract buyers from across the world and will introduce a new international pavilion this year. "Regarding visitors, we have both international and domestic attendees... Buyers from 160 countries will be attending. A new feature this time is the inclusion of international industry pavilions housed in a dedicated hangar, featuring 8 or 9 international participants," he said.

Bringing the Entire Value Chain Together

He added that Bharat Tex goes beyond promoting exports by bringing together the entire textile value chain. "The unique aspect is that it brings the entire textile community together under one roof. It is not just about exports; it serves as a major initiative to unite the entire local supply chain. The event runs from 14 July to 17 July, between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm," Goenka said.

Event Details and Ministry Support

According to a Ministry of Textiles press release issued on Monday, Bharat Tex 2026 will be inaugurated by Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on July 14 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Organised by the Bharat Tex Trade Federation, a consortium of Textile Export Promotion Councils and industry bodies with support from the Ministry of Textiles, the event aims to showcase India's textile ecosystem on a global platform.

The ministry said the exhibition is expected to host more than 1,600 exhibitors, over 7,000 buyers, around 1.3 lakh trade visitors and more than 20,000 textile products across 1.6 million square feet of exhibition space. It will also facilitate over 4,000 curated business-to-business meetings and more than 30 MoUs covering trade, investment, technology and sustainability.

The four-day event will feature more than 100 knowledge sessions on themes including trade, sustainability, innovation, technical textiles and global sourcing, while also hosting international business delegations and government representatives from multiple countries, according to the ministry. (ANI)