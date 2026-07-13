BSNL provisionally recorded a 10% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4,418 crore in Q1 FY2026-27, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said. He added that the state-run telecom operator is on a positive growth trajectory.

State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has provisionally recorded around a 10 per cent increase in revenue from operations during the first quarter of FY2026-27, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday, adding that the telecom operator is on a positive growth trajectory.

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Speaking to reporters after reviewing BSNL's performance for the first quarter of the current financial year, Scindia said the company's core revenue from services rose to Rs 4,418 crore in Q1 FY2026-27 from Rs 4,017 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, an increase of about Rs 401 crore or roughly 10 per cent.

Segment-wise Performance

He clarified that the figures are provisional and the final numbers will be declared in about a week to ten days. Scindia said the growth has come from BSNL's three core service segments -- Consumer Fixed Access (CFA), Enterprise Business (EB) and Consumer Mobility (CM).

"We have closed first quarter this year at 4,418 crores, which is an increase of roughly 401 crores, which is roughly about 10 per cent. ...this is purely income from services. So other income, other operating income is not included," Scindia said.

The Consumer Fixed Access segment remained almost flat, with revenue rising to Rs 960 crore in Q1 FY2026-27 from Rs 950 crore in the same period last year. The Enterprise Business segment emerged as the strongest performer, with revenue increasing to Rs 1,745 crore from Rs 1,463 crore, reflecting a 19.2 per cent year-on-year growth.

Operational Improvements and Capex

The minister said BSNL has also reviewed key operational parameters, including BTS uptime and Mean Time to Repair (MTTR), and is working on improving network capability over the next three months. He said the provisional numbers are reassuring, but added that there is still considerable work ahead. "Our capex is on as planned, and we look forward to even more encouraging results in Q2 of FY2026-27," he said.

On capital expenditure, Scindia said BSNL's operating profit has steadily improved over the last few years, rising from around Rs 2,100 crore two-and-a-half years ago to Rs 5,100 crore in FY2024-25 and Rs 7,500 crore in FY2025-26. He said the company continues to invest in batteries, media and other network infrastructure, while also moving ahead with the rollout of an additional 22,000 4G sites, for which purchase orders have already been issued for a portion of the project.

ARPU Growth

Scindia also highlighted improvement in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). He said BSNL's ARPU increased from Rs 100 at the end of FY2025-26 to about Rs 102.7 in the first quarter of FY2026-27, representing around 3 per cent growth.

He added that while ARPU grew by around 3 per cent, consumer mobility revenue increased by about 8 per cent, and the company's overall service revenue rose by 10 per cent, indicating a healthy improvement in BSNL's core business performance. (ANI)