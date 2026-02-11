Lakshmir Bhandar Gets Stricter After Allowance Hike: These Documents Now Mandatory
Before the assembly elections, the Mamata government has increased the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme's allowance by Rs 500. Now, general women will get Rs 1,500 and SC/ST women will get Rs 1,700.
Lakshmir Bhandar
Good news for women in the state from the Mamata government before the elections. The Lakshmir Bhandar allowance has been hiked by Rs 500. Women will get the increased amount from this February. Now, a new update has been revealed.
West Bengal
Since coming to power, the Mamata government has launched various schemes in Bengal. Students, the elderly, and even housewives get financial aid. Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 are deposited monthly. The list includes Lakshmir Bhandar, widow pension, old-age pension, Kanyashree, Yuvashree, and more.
Lakshmir Bhandar
Among these schemes, Lakshmir Bhandar is famous. Women of the state, aged 25 to 60, receive this allowance. Initially, it was Rs 500, later increased to Rs 1000, and now it's Rs 1500.
Lakshmir Bhandar allowance
It's been reported that to receive the Lakshmir Bhandar allowance, certain documents must be linked. Otherwise, the allowance won't be given. General category women will now get Rs 1,500 and SC/ST women will get Rs 1,700.
Aadhaar-linked bank account
According to government rules, your Lakshmir Bhandar account will be canceled if these tasks aren't done. To get money monthly, you need an active, Aadhaar-linked bank account. Money won't be deposited in joint accounts.
Old-Age Pension
Similarly, your age must be correct, between 25 and 60. Otherwise, you won't get the allowance. If you're over 60, you should apply for the old-age pension.
Lakshmir Bhandar allowance
The announcement to increase the Lakshmir Bhandar allowance was made before the assembly elections. It's effective from this February, so the increased amount will be credited next month.
