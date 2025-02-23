Koyambedu market sees price drop in tomatoes onions, shoppers delighted

The prices of essential vegetables used in cooking have decreased. Shoppers are happy with the reduced prices of tomatoes and onions.

Tomatoes in boxes, onions in sacks - is one kilo really this cheap?

Humans work hard for food. Everyone wants their cooking to be delicious. Vegetables play a key role in cooking. It is impossible to cook without vegetables. Whether it's rasam, sambar, fish curry, or biryani, you can't cook anything without vegetables. It's impossible to imagine cooking without tomatoes and onions.



Vegetable prices hit peak

Therefore, housewives buy tomatoes and onions more than other vegetables in the vegetable market. Last year, the prices of tomatoes and onions hit a peak. One kilo crossed 100 rupees. Housewives struggled to buy tomatoes and onions. Even if they bought them, they bought half a kilo or one kilo. So people waited for the price of vegetables to drop. Accordingly, the arrival of Kharif season vegetables started to increase from the end of last December.

Increased arrival of tomatoes and onions

As a result, the price of vegetables has fallen sharply. Accordingly, one kilo of tomatoes is sold from 10 rupees to 20 rupees. Housewives buy 3 kilos of tomatoes for 50 rupees. Similarly, the price of onions has also decreased. Tomatoes that were sold for 100 rupees per kilo are now being sold for 3 kilos for 100 rupees. So, the public is buying plenty of tomatoes and onions, thinking this is a good chance.

What is the price of green vegetables?

In Chennai Koyambedu vegetable market, big onions are sold for 20 to 35 rupees, small onions for 50 rupees per kilo, tomatoes for 12 to 15 rupees per kilo, green chillies for 25 rupees per kilo, beetroot for 20 rupees per kilo, bottle gourd for 30 rupees per kilo, butter beans for 60 rupees per kilo, potatoes for 30 rupees per kilo, banana flower for 20 rupees per kilo, capsicum for 30 rupees per kilo, and bitter gourd for 40 rupees.



What is the price of drumstick?

Broad beans are sold for 30 rupees per kilo, cabbage for 10 rupees per kilo, carrots for 40 rupees, cauliflower for 20 rupees per kilo, cluster beans for 50 rupees per kilo, cucumber for 15 rupees per kilo, drumstick for 70 rupees per kilo, Brinjal for 30 rupees per kilo, beans for 35 rupees per kilo, ginger for 50 rupees per kilo, radish for 15 rupees per kilo, ridge gourd for 40 rupees per kilo, snake gourd for 25 rupees per kilo are sold in Koyambedu vegetable market

