KFIN technologies to Delhivery: Top 10 gainers today, April 17
The stock market witnessed a bullish trend on April 17th. While Sensex surged by 622 points, Nifty also saw a gain of 168 points. During this period, FACT's stock rose by 11%. Let's explore the top 10 gainers of the day
| Published : Apr 17 2025, 12:29 PM
1 Min read
1- FACT Stock Price
Increase - 11.25%, Current Price - 743.00
2- KFIN Technologies Stock Price
Increase - 7.84%, Current Price - 1135.30
3- Delhivery Stock Price
Increase - 6.53%, Current Price - 280.35
4- Rashtriya Chemical Stock Price
Increase - 6.19%, Current Price - 141.86
5- Vijaya Diagnostic Stock Price
Increase - 5.64%, Current Price - 1047.30
6- Ibull Housing Finance Stock Price
Increase - 5.51%, Current Price - 121.90
7- Quess Corp Stock Price
Increase - 4.99%, Current Price - 328.70
8- International Gemmol Stock Price
Increase - 4.99%, Current Price - 353.30
9- JSW Holdings Stock Price
Increase - 4.98%, Current Price - 26420.00
10- Emcure Pharmacare Stock Price
Increase - 4.62%, Current Price - 1054.90 (Disclaimer: Investments in the stock market are subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.)
