The Centre aims to make Jammu and Kashmir a mineral-rich state, launching the first-ever transparent auction for seven limestone blocks. The move is expected to boost employment, revenue, and align with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

The Central government intends to make Jammu and Kashmir a mineral-rich state, the Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said on Monday, as the Centre targets to boost employment and revenue through transparent limestone block auctions in the Union Territory.

The Union minister launched the auction of the first-ever limestone mineral blocks in the Union Territory in collaboration with the state administration, a move aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

A Vision for a Mineral-Rich J&K

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Reddy said, "In the coming days, it is the wish of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah that Jammu and Kashmir should become a mineral-rich state. With mineral prosperity, the people of Jammu and Kashmir should get employment, and mineral activity should increase in the region. With this vision, the Ministry of Mining has taken the initiative under which the central government is starting work."

"After the 2014 Supreme Court judgment, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reforms were introduced in the mining sector across the country. Through these reforms, limestone mining is now being auctioned with transparency. For the first time, this mining auction is beginning in Jammu and Kashmir," Reddy added.

"After discussions with all the states by the Prime Minister, today more than 95 per cent of the states across the country are participating in these auctions," the Minister said.

"Today we are conducting open auctions for limestone blocks. I am also going to review this today," Reddy stated.

Milestone Auction and Mining Reforms

The auction marks a major milestone in the implementation of the mining reforms introduced under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act) in 2015. This will be the first mining block auction in the Union Territory since the reforms came into effect, signalling a shift toward enhanced transparency, increased competitiveness and sustainable development practices within the mineral sector.

Details of the Limestone Blocks

Seven limestone blocks have been identified for auction, covering nearly 314 hectares across the districts of Anantnag, Rajouri and Poonch. Categorised under the UNFC G3 and G4 exploration stages, these deposits are believed to hold high-quality limestone essential for cement production, construction activities and a range of industrial applications

Transparent and Competitive Framework

The auction process is being conducted under the MMDR Act, allowing the Central Government to facilitate auctions in situations where State or Union Territory administrations encounter procedural constraints. The process will be executed through a transparent, technology-driven and competitive framework, with a strong emphasis on environmentally responsible mining in line with national guidelines.

Expected Economic Impact

The initiative is expected to create employment opportunities, enhance revenue generation, promote industrial expansion and open new economic pathways for local communities, the mining minitry stated in a release.

The move is also poised to accelerate Jammu and Kashmir's development trajectory while contributing significantly to the national goal of achieving 'Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)