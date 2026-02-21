Kerala DA Hiked, Salaries to Climb: Government Unveils 10% Allowance Hike
The Kerala government has announced a 10 percent Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for its state government employees and pensioners. This decision will increase the DA on basic pay from 25 percent to 35 percent, effective from the March salary.
10 percent dearness allowance hike announced
Who will benefit from the DA hike?
Beneficiaries of this DA hike include local body staff, teachers and non-teaching staff of aided schools, colleges, and polytechnics, as well as full-time contingent employees.
Increased DA will be reflected in the March salary
The increased DA will be reflected in the March salary. Overall, temporary teachers, temporary contingent staff, and re-employed pensioners will benefit from this decision.
Relief for pensioners too
Along with the DA hike, the government has approved a 10% dearness relief for state service pensioners, family pensioners, and ex-gratia recipients. This will be paid with their April pension.
Separate order for payment of arrears
The state government also stated that a separate order will be issued for the payment of arrears due to the DA and DR increase. For local bodies, the institutions will bear the cost.
State's DA and DR pattern
This decision also outlines rules for PSUs, statutory corporations, autonomous bodies, boards, and grant-in-aid institutions that follow the state's DA and DR pattern.
DA and DR application depends on financial condition
These organizations can apply the DA and DR depending on their financial condition. If an entity cannot bear the extra cost, it must get prior approval from the state government.
Can issue DA and DR
Institutions over 90% funded by government grants can issue revised DA/DR after their governing body's approval, without separate government clearance.
Separate orders will be issued
However, this government order will not apply to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). Separate orders will be issued.
Kerala State Government
