Jio Platforms Limited has officially announced the price band for its highly awaited Initial Public Offering. The company fixed the price between Rs 1,065 and Rs 1,119 per equity share. Reliance Industries Limited submitted these details to the stock exchanges in its regulatory filings on Wednesday.

Reliance Industries plans to list its digital and telecom subsidiary on Dalal Street through this IPO. The market has massive expectations for the Jio Platforms IPO.