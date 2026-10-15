Reliance Jio Platforms IPO: Price Band Is Out And Here Is How Much One Share Costs
Jio Platforms has fixed its IPO price band at Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119. The company also announced a special discount for shareholders and employees. The Jio IPO opens on October 21, and here are all the details you need to know.
Jio Platforms IPO Price Band Finalised
Jio Platforms Limited has officially announced the price band for its highly awaited Initial Public Offering. The company fixed the price between Rs 1,065 and Rs 1,119 per equity share. Reliance Industries Limited submitted these details to the stock exchanges in its regulatory filings on Wednesday.
Reliance Industries plans to list its digital and telecom subsidiary on Dalal Street through this IPO. The market has massive expectations for the Jio Platforms IPO.
IPO Dates And Anchor Investor Schedule
The regulatory filing states that the IPO opens for general subscription on October 21. Investors can submit their bids until October 23, 2026.
Anchor investors will participate in the bidding process on October 19. The company will release share allotment and listing details after the bidding process concludes.
Jio Price Band, Lot Size And Fresh Issue Details
The IPO committee of the Jio Platforms board of directors approved the price band. The floor price stands at Rs 1,065 per share, while the cap price is Rs 1,119 per share.
The company will issue up to 27 crore fresh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10. The minimum lot size is 12 equity shares. Investors need to bid for at least 12 shares or in multiples of 12.
Special Quota And Discount For RIL Shareholders And Employees
Reliance Industries set up special reservation categories for its shareholders and employees. The company reserved shares worth Rs 2,500 crore for eligible RIL shareholders. Individual investors and Hindu Undivided Families holding RIL shares as of October 14, 2026, qualify for this quota.
The company reserved shares worth Rs 500 crore for eligible employees. Employees applying under this quota will receive a special discount of Rs 54 per equity share.
Regulatory Approvals And Public Listing
Jio Platforms submitted its Red Herring Prospectus to the Registrar of Companies in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on October 14.
The company previously filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus on June 19. RIL confirmed receiving the observation letter from the market regulator SEBI on August 28. The filing has not yet revealed the total issue size and the final share listing date.
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