Jio Recharge Alert! Rs 198 Plan Offers 2GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls
Great news for Jio users who want lots of data without spending much! Jio has launched a new plan for just ₹198 that gives you 2GB data daily, unlimited calls, and other cool benefits. It's quickly becoming a hot topic.
15
Image Credit : ANI
Jio's New Budget-Friendly Plan
India's top telecom company, Jio, is offering a special prepaid plan for just ₹198. This plan is perfect for users who need a lot of data and unlimited calling on a budget. It comes with a 14-day validity, giving you 2GB of data every single day, plus unlimited calls and other benefits.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Gemini AI
What's Inside the ₹198 Pack?
With this plan, you get 2GB of high-speed data daily, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for 14 days. Eligible users also get access to Unlimited 5G Data. Plus, you can use Jio apps like JioTV and JioCloud. That's a total of 28GB of data over 14 days. After you use up your daily 2GB, the internet speed will be reduced.
35
Image Credit : X
Is This the Right Plan for You?
This plan is a great fit if you watch a lot of YouTube videos, scroll through Instagram Reels, or attend online classes. It's also perfect for anyone who makes frequent video calls. If you need a data boost for a short time, this is a solid choice.
45
Image Credit : X
What About the Unlimited 5G Offer?
Yes, it's included! If you have a 5G-ready phone and are in an area with Jio's 5G network, you get unlimited 5G data with this ₹198 plan. This means you can keep browsing at high speeds even after you've used up your daily 2GB 4G data limit.
55
Image Credit : X
Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
Right now, it's hard to find a plan under ₹200 that gives you 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and a 5G offer. That's why this plan is a big hit with Jio customers who want maximum benefits for minimum cost. For anyone needing lots of data and calls on a budget, Jio's ₹198 recharge is a very attractive option, especially for 5G users.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.
Latest Videos