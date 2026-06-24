2 5 Image Credit : Gemini AI

What's Inside the ₹198 Pack?

With this plan, you get 2GB of high-speed data daily, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for 14 days. Eligible users also get access to Unlimited 5G Data. Plus, you can use Jio apps like JioTV and JioCloud. That's a total of 28GB of data over 14 days. After you use up your daily 2GB, the internet speed will be reduced.