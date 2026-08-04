On August 4, 2026, gold and silver prices in India remained largely steady, influenced by global geopolitical developments and upcoming US economic data. Investors continued to favor precious metals as safe-haven assets, supporting stable domestic demand.

Gold and silver prices in India remained largely steady on August 4, 2026, even as global markets closely tracked geopolitical developments in the Middle East and expectations surrounding key US economic data. Investors continued to prefer precious metals as safe-haven assets, while domestic bullion rates reflected stable demand across major cities.

According to the latest bullion rates, 24-carat gold continued to trade above the Rs 1.45 lakh mark in several cities, while 22-carat gold remained above Rs 1.33 lakh per 10 grams. Silver prices also held firm at elevated levels, supported by industrial demand and global market trends. International gold prices stayed steady as traders assessed geopolitical tensions and upcoming US jobs data, factors that continue to influence bullion markets worldwide.

Gold & Silver Prices Today (August 4, 2026)

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,47,630 Rs 1,35,340 Rs 2,16,000 Mumbai Rs 1,47,480 Rs 1,35,190 Rs 2,16,000 Kolkata Rs 1,47,480 Rs 1,35,190 Rs 2,16,000 Chennai Rs 1,47,480 Rs 1,35,190 Rs 2,25,000 Bengaluru Rs 1,47,480 Rs 1,35,190 Rs 2,16,000 Hyderabad Rs 1,47,480 Rs 1,35,190 Rs 2,25,000

Note: Jewellery prices may vary slightly across retailers due to making charges and local levies. The above rates reflect indicative bullion prices for August 4, 2026.

Jewellers expect buying interest to remain healthy as consumers gradually begin planning purchases for the upcoming festive and wedding season. Although gold prices have eased from their record highs seen earlier this year, they remain significantly higher than year-ago levels. Analysts say movements in the US dollar, central bank policies, global inflation expectations and geopolitical uncertainty will continue to determine the near-term direction of both gold and silver prices.

For retail buyers, checking city-wise rates before making jewellery purchases remains important because prices vary depending on local taxes, transportation costs and jewellers' pricing policies. Apart from the bullion value, making charges and GST are charged separately on jewellery purchases.