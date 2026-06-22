Reliance Industries shares jumped nearly 3% after Jio Platforms filed IPO papers with SEBI. The move sparked investor excitement as the listing could become one of India’s biggest IPOs.

Shares of Reliance Industries, one of India's biggest companies, saw a sharp jump on Monday. Investor excitement shot up after the company's telecom and tech arm, Jio Platforms, filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for an IPO with SEBI. During early trade this morning, the Reliance Industries stock surged by nearly 3% to hit a level of ₹1,344.90. Shortly after the market opened, the share was seen trading around ₹1,337.50.

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Why did Reliance Shares Rally?

The biggest reason for this rally is the proposed IPO of Jio Platforms. According to reports, this IPO could raise around ₹37,700 crore, making it one of the largest IPOs in India. Jio Platforms has already filed its draft papers with SEBI. The IPO will involve issuing 27 crore new shares. As soon as this news came out, investors started buying up Reliance shares.

Mukesh Ambani Calls Jio IPO a Major Milestone

At the company's 49th AGM, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani called the Jio IPO the biggest "value creation milestone" of the year. According to Ambani, Jio's listing will show the world that India is capable of building global-scale technology companies. He added that the IPO process is being led by Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani. Mukesh Ambani believes the Jio IPO will unlock significant value for existing Reliance shareholders and also provide an attractive opportunity for new investors.

How Has the Reliance Share Performed?

Reliance Industries' market capitalisation (Market Cap) has reached about ₹18.12 lakh crore. If we look at the stock's recent performance, it has gained about 2.5% in the last week but has fallen by nearly 1% over the last month. So far in the year 2026, it has seen a decline of about 15%. Its 52-week high is ₹1,611.80, and the 52-week low is ₹1,253.20. After the Jio IPO news, investors are hopeful that a new rally might begin for the stock.

What Will the IPO Money Be Used For?

According to the company, the money raised from the IPO will mainly be used to reduce the outstanding debt of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) and for general corporate needs. This move could further strengthen the company's balance sheet, which could have a positive long-term impact for investors.

Could Reliance Shares See a Big Rally Now?

Market experts believe that the Jio IPO could be a major value-unlocking event for Reliance Industries. If the IPO gets a strong response from investors, it could have a positive effect on Reliance's share price as well. However, investors should not make decisions based on the IPO news alone. It's important to also consider the company's fundamentals, market conditions, and their own risk appetite.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice. Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Before putting money into any stock, be sure to consult your financial advisor or a market expert.