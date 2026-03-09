AC Delco, the aftermarket brand of GM Motors, has signed a licensing agreement with Assurance International. The pact will see the marketing of AC Delco-branded lubricants and batteries in India, with no comment on a potential GM re-entry.

Details of the Licensing Agreement

"It is a licensing agreement between AC Delco and Assurance International Limited only for aftermarket products including one, we start with batteries and lubricants. These are the only two products in which we have started off," Pratik Sharma, Business Head, General Motors India, told ANI.

Today's licensing agreement is in continuation of the 2026 tie-up. "...now it's time to fly because we already made a background behind it. Already, plants are there in operations. So, lubricants and batteries, we are up, and we are ready to like go in the market now in full way," Sharma said.

No Comment on GM's Re-entry

Asked whether this partnership was an indication of General Motors re-entry into India, he refrained to comment. In 2017, General Motors (GM) reportedly exited the Indian passenger vehicle market.

"I cannot comment on anything on GM vehicles because in any case, it is not there. And as I said, we are maintaining our promise. We are still maintaining our customers and cars for our customers. So it is like we are maintaining our promise. But yes, as of now, I cannot say anything on General Motors, on the vehicle," he added.

Manufacturing and Future Scope

Nilesh Garg, Chief Business and Growth Officer, Assurance International, said the agreement stands only for India now, but over a period of time, they would be looking towards neighbouring countries also.

"We will be manufacturing, marketing, and selling the product lines that are being approved by AC Delco under their technological prowess. And they will be certifying the quality product lines that we are launching," Garg said. (ANI)