Jio Platforms' Q1 revenue grew 12% YoY to Rs 45,961 crore, with PAT up 9.2% to Rs 7,764 crore. ARPU improved to Rs 215.6. The company added 8.9 million net subscribers, taking its total base to over 533 million, including 285 million 5G users.

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) on Friday reported a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue to Rs 45,961 crore for the first quarter, while average revenue per user (ARPU) improved to Rs 215.6, supported by a better subscriber mix, organic ARPU growth and continued scale-up of digital services.

Financial Highlights

The company said profit after tax (PAT) increased 9.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,764 crore. The company said operating revenue increased 11.8 per cent year-on-year, driven by continued gains in subscriber market share, organic ARPU growth and expansion of digital services. ARPU increased further to Rs 215.6 with a better subscriber mix and positive seasonality, partly impacted by promotional schemes for fixed broadband customers.

Jio Platforms reported record quarterly EBITDA of Rs 20,865 crore, up 15.1 per cent year-on-year. The company's EBITDA margin also reached a record 53.3 per cent, improving 150 basis points over the same period last year. According to the company, the growth in EBITDA was partly offset by higher finance costs and depreciation charges due to 5G asset capitalisation.

Future Outlook and Innovation

Akash Ambani, Managing Director of Jio Platforms Limited, said, "Jio has established itself as a deep tech company and demonstrated the velocity of innovation across multiple advanced technologies. This is underlined by our strong patent portfolio which has been recognised globally. We intend to use these technologies to offer an ever-expanding bouquet of services to every citizen of India and drive industry leading growth for many years to come. As we embark on our next phase of journey to be a publicly listed company in India, we will continue to maintain our deep tech focus and democratise access to digital connectivity and digital services in India and globally".

Subscriber Growth and Engagement

Jio's digital services business recorded 20 per cent year-on-year growth, driven by content, cloud compute, Internet of Things (IoT) and managed services. Its connectivity business also registered 11 per cent year-on-year growth.

The company continued to expand its subscriber base during the quarter. It added 8.9 million net subscribers, taking the total subscriber base to over 533 million, including 285 million 5G subscribers. Jio said it added over 73 million 5G subscribers during the last 12 months, maintaining its leadership in the segment.

Customer engagement also remained strong during the quarter. Per capita data consumption stood at 43.7 GB per month, while total data traffic increased 26.9 per cent year-on-year to 69 Exabytes. The company said monthly churn improved further to 1.6 per cent.

Expansion in Broadband and Innovation

Jio also strengthened its position in the fixed broadband segment. Total fixed broadband subscribers stood at 28.6 million as of June 2026 after adding around 8.6 million subscribers over the last 12 months, giving the company a market share of over 43 per cent. Jio AirFiber, with a subscriber base of over 14 million, accounted for more than 75 per cent of the fixed broadband additions during the past year.

The company also highlighted its growing focus on innovation. Jio Platforms climbed 320 places in the 2025 Patent Co-operation Treaty (PCT) rankings released by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), emerging among the global top 20 and becoming one of the fastest-rising innovators globally. The company said its patent portfolio is focused on next-generation technologies, including 5G, 5G Advanced, 6G, artificial intelligence, AI-native networks, cloud-native platforms, intelligent automation, radio access, core network software, edge intelligence, fixed wireless access, network slicing and digital services infrastructure. (ANI)