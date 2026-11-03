Gold of 99.9 per cent purity fell by Rs 700 to Rs 1,41,800 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday. The price included all taxes. On Monday, the precious metal had closed at Rs 1,42,500 per 10 grams, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Silver prices also moved lower after remaining unchanged in the previous trading session. The white metal dropped by Rs 2,000 to Rs 1,84,000 per kilogram, including all taxes, compared with its previous closing price of Rs 1,86,000 per kg.

Market experts attributed the decline in domestic bullion prices to weak international signals, a recovery in crude oil prices and investors booking profits after the recent movement in gold prices.

Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said gold prices gave up some of their gains on Tuesday because of weak global market signals and a recovery in international crude oil prices.

He also pointed out that the approaching festive season could provide some support to domestic gold prices. Jewellery purchases are expected to increase as consumers prepare for Dhanteras and Diwali, when buying gold is considered auspicious.