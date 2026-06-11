Jio, Airtel and Vi All Offer Annual Plans—Here's What You Need to Know
Tired of constantly rising recharge prices? We get it. For customers fed up with expensive plans, Jio, Airtel, and Vi have rolled out some budget-friendly annual plans. Here's a full comparison of their long-term offers.
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Annual Plans Amidst Rising Recharge Rates (Jio Airtel Vi Recharge)
Mobile phones are a basic need for everyone today. But many customers are troubled by expensive recharge plans and the constant worry of their SIM getting deactivated. To solve this, companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vi have made low-cost annual recharge plans available for their users.
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Telecom Companies' Long-Term Portfolio
India's top telecom companies—Jio, Airtel, and Vi—offer a variety of short-term and long-term recharge plans for their crores of customers. If you're looking for a plan with year-long validity at a low cost, these companies have some really affordable options for you.
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Jio's Annual Plan
Jio offers a plan for ₹3,599 that comes with 365 days of validity. With this plan, you get 2.5GB of data daily, 100 free SMS per day, and a free subscription to Google Gemini Pro. If you just need a plan for calling, you can choose Jio's ₹1,748 voice-only plan, which gives you 336 days of validity.
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Airtel's Cheap Annual Plan
Airtel's portfolio also has many annual plans. The company's cheapest annual plan costs ₹1,849 and is a voice-only plan. It gives you 365 days of validity and unlimited calling. If you need a plan with data, you can pick Airtel's ₹2,249 plan. This one offers 365 days of validity, unlimited calling, and a total of 30GB of data for the entire period.
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Vi's Cheapest Annual Plan
Vi, the country's third-largest telecom company, also has annual plans available. Vi's cheapest annual plan is priced at ₹1,849, which is a voice-only plan. You will only get calling benefits with this pack.
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Which Plan is Right for You?
Here's a quick breakdown to help you decide. For calling only: Airtel/Vi offer a plan for ₹1,849, while Jio's costs ₹1,748 (but only for 336 days). Cheapest option with data: Airtel's ₹2,249 plan is a good choice. If you need a lot of data: Go for Jio's ₹3,599 plan (2.5GB/day). For daily data and year-long validity: Vi's ₹3,499 plan (1.5GB/day) is a solid option.
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