The India-EU FTA could be in force by Q1 2027, said EU Ambassador Herve Delphin. He noted both sides aim to sign the deal by year-end, which could double trade and boost economic ties, with mobility and decarbonisation also on the agenda.

The proposed India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) could enter into force in the first quarter of 2027, reflecting the commitment of both sides to conclude the process at the earliest, EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin said on Monday.

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Optimistic Timeline and Process

"The work is ongoing, but I think we can confidently look at early 2027 as a moment where the FTA could enter into force," Delphin said while speaking to the media in New Delhi on the sidelines of the Annual Erasmus+ Pre-Departure Event 2026. Responding to an ANI query on whether the agreement could be implemented around March 2027, in line with expectations expressed by Indian officials, he said, "I think it's good to be really optimistic in looking at the first quarter of 2027 and I think everyone, it's for me the reflection of the optimism that is behind this timeline and also the commitment of both sides to have it signed and in place as early as possible."

He said India and the EU are currently working to complete the legal vetting of the agreement and remain focused on signing the deal by the end of this year. "Both sides are working very hard to complete the process of the so-called legal vetting of the text and in such a way that by the end of the year, there will be a possibility to sign the FTA," he said.

Delphin said that once the agreement is signed, the European Parliament will have to give its consent before it enters into force. While declining to provide a specific implementation date, he said early 2027 was a realistic timeline for the agreement to become operational. He said such a timeline would be "by any measure a record" for an EU trade agreement and would reflect the political energy behind the negotiations on both sides.

Economic Impact and Potential

Describing the India-EU FTA as one of the most consequential trade agreements under negotiation, Delphin said the pact has the potential to significantly boost business and economic ties between the two partners. "It can unleash tremendous potential for the business," he said.

Highlighting the expected economic gains, the ambassador said previous FTAs signed by the EU with key partners had led to substantial increases in bilateral trade. "Every FTA that the EU has signed with key partners has shown that after a few years, the trade volume has doubled, the value of trade has doubled. So you can see how much excitement there is also in the business communities on both sides to have this agreement in place as soon as possible," he said.

Mobility and Visa Facilitation

On mobility, Delphin said the FTA would further strengthen the movement of businesspersons and workers between India and Europe. He also referred to the Schengen Visa Cascade arrangement, under which eligible travellers with an established travel record can obtain longer-term visas. He added that the approval rate for Schengen visas for Indian applicants was more than 85 per cent, according to 2025 figures, and expressed confidence that mobility links between the two sides would continue to expand.

Addressing Carbon Border Concerns (CBAM)

Responding to concerns over the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), Delphin said the issue was distinct from the legal vetting of the FTA and reiterated that any simplifications or measures adopted under the CBAM framework would also be applied in the context of India.

He said the EU has allocated a EUR 500 million programme and platform to support India's decarbonisation efforts, including hard-to-abate sectors such as steel and cement, expansion of renewable energy capacity, electricity grids, storage infrastructure and green hydrogen. Delphin said CBAM is intended to create a level playing field and encourage decarbonisation, noting that the same expectations are placed on European producers supplying the EU market.

Broader Cooperation and Opportunities

According to Delphin, stronger economic ties could also result in greater tourism cooperation, more direct flights between India and Europe and deeper people-to-people connections.

Delphin also said India remains a very minor source of illegal migration to Europe, while Indian professionals in sectors such as ICT, hospitality and healthcare are increasingly in demand across European countries. (ANI)