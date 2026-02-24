Jharkhand Maiya Samman Scheme 2026: Know Eligibility, Benefits Explained
A big amount is about to hit women's bank accounts. It's not just the monthly ₹2,500. This time, you can also get a guarantee-free loan of up to ₹20,000. Here are all the details about this scheme.
17
Image Credit : tndipr
Money directly in your bank account
Just before Holi, there's some great news for women. Lakhs of women have received money directly in their bank accounts. Along with the monthly aid, the government is also giving an interest-free loan to help them start small businesses.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : Money\Twitter
A boost for women entrepreneurs
People expect this move to improve women's financial status will also bring a solid change to family life. This is seen as a great opportunity, especially for women who want to start a small business with confidence.
37
Image Credit : tndipr
Get ₹2,500 monthly, plus a loan
Eligible women between 18 and 50 years can get this financial help. The government will credit ₹2,500 directly to their bank accounts every month. At the same time, they can also get a guarantee-free loan of up to ₹20,000. The scheme is set up so that the loan EMI gets deducted from the monthly aid.
47
Image Credit : Getty
Don't forget your e-KYC!
Linking your bank account with Aadhaar and completing your e-KYC is compulsory, so finish it immediately. Camps for this are also being held at the gram panchayat level. The government has announced that women who missed the last payment will get both installments together, a total of ₹5,000.
57
Image Credit : Getty
Check your name on the list
Officials are taking action to remove ineligible people from the beneficiary list. You can check if your name is on the list by visiting the official website. Just enter your full name, district, Aadhaar or mobile number, and confirm with an OTP to know your status.
67
Image Credit : Getty
Jharkhand's Maiya Samman Yojana
This welfare scheme is the Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana, which is being implemented in Jharkhand. The government launched this scheme in 2024 to boost women's economic independence. A key goal is also to increase their participation in society.
77
Image Credit : Pixabay
A super chance for women
The Jharkhand state government, under Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is running this scheme very well. You will need documents like your bank account details, Aadhaar card, ration card, voter ID, and a passport-size photo. If your name is not on the list, you won't get the money. It's very important to check your status on the mmmsy.jharkhand.gov.in website.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.
Latest Videos