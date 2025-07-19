Image Credit : Google

Since many people try at the same time during Tatkal booking, you need to act fast. Log in to the IRCTC app or website beforehand. Ensure Aadhaar linking is complete. Use a good internet connection. Wi-Fi or 4G/5G is recommended. Pre-fill passenger details in the Master List for one-click selection during booking. Keep UPI, card, or net banking details ready. Avoid delays on the payment page.

You can also do this

If tickets are unavailable on one train, try other trains on the same route. There is a separate quota for women, which can be used to get tickets easily. Select Train > Book ticket > Quota > Ladies. This is very helpful for women traveling alone.