Verify if the layout is approved by CMDA or DTCP. Don't trust promoters claiming they've "applied for approval." Buying unapproved plots is risky. If the plot was agricultural land, ensure proper conversion permits are obtained.

Payment methods

Pay installments via bank transfer or check, avoid cash. Get receipts for each payment. If the layout is ready before the installment period ends, pay early and complete registration.

Don't fall for fake offers

Free registration, free title, special gifts, or tour offers are likely untrue. Don't base your decision on these. Consider the plot's actual value, area's growth potential, and infrastructure.