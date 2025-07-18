Thinking of Buying a Plot on Installments? Read This First!
Buying a plot in installments can make your dream of owning a home a reality. But, it's crucial to consider the promoter's credibility, agreement terms, government approvals, site visits, and payment methods.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Choosing a plot is not easy
Buying a plot on installments might seem like an easy way to own a home. But, there are crucial things to consider. Otherwise, you might face unexpected problems. Below, we'll explain the key aspects of buying a plot in installments.
Thoroughly investigate the promoter
Who is the promoter? Research their experience, credibility, and background in real estate. Inquire about previous projects and confirm their reputation. Land ownership: Verify if the land is owned by the promoter or sold through Power of Attorney. If it's through Power of Attorney, there's a risk of the owner revoking it, leading to problems. Legal advice: Verify documents with a lawyer. Examine the mother deed and inheritance details, ensuring all owners' signatures are present.
Register the agreement properly
Importance of the agreement: A written agreement with the promoter is essential when buying a plot in installments. This helps avoid legal issues later. The agreement should include the total price, monthly installment amount, installment period, plot number, area, and registration date.
Ensure no additional charges are levied if prices increase. Register the agreement on a 200 rupee stamp paper for legal recourse.
Visit the plot in person
Don't decide without visiting the plot. Investing just because friends or relatives are buying is risky. Check the area's infrastructure like roads, transport, schools, and hospitals. Assess if the area is suitable for future living or profitable for investment.
Confirm government approval
Verify if the layout is approved by CMDA or DTCP. Don't trust promoters claiming they've "applied for approval." Buying unapproved plots is risky. If the plot was agricultural land, ensure proper conversion permits are obtained.
Payment methods
Pay installments via bank transfer or check, avoid cash. Get receipts for each payment. If the layout is ready before the installment period ends, pay early and complete registration.
Don't fall for fake offers
Free registration, free title, special gifts, or tour offers are likely untrue. Don't base your decision on these. Consider the plot's actual value, area's growth potential, and infrastructure.
Registration and documents
Register the plot in your name after installments. Some promoters register after down payment but delay handing over the title. Avoid this by completing installments quickly. The title should clearly state the plot number, area, and ownership details.
Choosing the right place
Buying a plot in installments can be a great opportunity for those facing financial challenges. But, it's a safe investment only if you follow the guidelines regarding promoter credibility, agreement, government approvals, site visits, and payment methods. A wrong decision can complicate your dream, so be cautious. Consulting a lawyer and real estate expert before deciding is beneficial.