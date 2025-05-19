Invest smart: 5 high-potential stocks for long-term returns
Amidst a bullish stock market, brokerage firms recommend investing in these 5 stocks for potentially high returns. These stocks boast strong fundamentals and display bullish patterns on technical charts, including a Tata Group stock.
| Published : May 19 2025, 08:53 AM
1 Min read
1. Tata Power Share Price Target
PL Capital Research gives Tata Power a BUY rating, citing a strong bullish pattern. The target price is ₹500-550, about 35% higher than the current ₹405.45. A stop-loss of ₹360 is recommended.
2. Triveni Turbine Share Price Target
Sharekhan recommends Triveni Turbine, projecting it to reach ₹750 from the current ₹607, offering a potential 25% return.
3. JB Chemicals Share Price Target
Prabhudas Lilladher recommends buying JB Chemicals with a target price of ₹2,030. Currently at ₹1,649, it offers a potential return of over 23-24%.
4. Karnataka Bank Share Price Target
MK Global recommends Karnataka Bank with a target price of ₹260. Currently at ₹195.86, it could see a potential 33% surge.
5. Sobha Share Price Target
Motilal Oswal gives Sobha a BUY rating with a target price of ₹1,803. Currently at ₹1,376, it suggests a potential profit of at least ₹500 per share. Disclaimer: Consult your market expert before making any investment.
