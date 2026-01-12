Invest in Gold with Just ₹100: Top 3 Funds You Can’t Miss
This article explains the high returns available from gold investments in recent years. It suggests that with current high prices, the SIP method is better than a lump-sum investment.
Investing in Gold
In recent years, gold has become a haven for investors. Due to global political tensions and economic shifts, the price of gold has risen to unprecedented levels.
Gold's Monstrous Growth
In 2024, gold investments yielded a 20.6% profit. In 2025 alone, gold delivered a massive 74.7% return. This is the highest profit gold has given in the last ten years.
How to Invest?
With gold prices at a peak, experts suggest SIPs over lump-sum investments. You can start with just Rs 100 to Rs 500, which helps with rupee-cost averaging to handle price swings.
Top 3 Gold Funds
For those who want to invest via Gold Savings Funds: 1. SBI Gold Fund (17.2% 10-yr CAGR). 2. HDFC Gold ETF Fund of Fund (17.1% 10-yr return). 3. Nippon India Gold Savings Fund (17.0% 10-yr return).
Mutual Fund
Even with high gold prices, confidence remains strong. Those who can't afford physical gold can invest gradually through mutual fund schemes like these to earn profits.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.