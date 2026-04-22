- Home
- Business
- Inside PHOTOS of Late Ratan Tata’s Rs 150 Cr Sea-Facing Mumbai Home With Sun Deck & Pool
Inside PHOTOS of Late Ratan Tata’s Rs 150 Cr Sea-Facing Mumbai Home With Sun Deck & Pool
Inside glimpses of late Ratan Tata’s grand Colaba bungalow showcase a beautiful sea-facing home with a sun deck, pool, and elegant spaces, highlighting his love for comfort, simplicity, and thoughtfully designed living.
The late Ratan Tata once lived in a stunning sea-facing bungalow in Colaba, Mumbai. Spread across 13,500 square feet, the grand residence reflected his refined taste, simplicity, and appreciation for thoughtful, modern living spaces.
Located in one of Mumbai’s most premium areas, the Colaba bungalow was valued at over Rs 150 crore. Despite its luxury, the home maintained an elegant and understated charm, much like Ratan Tata’s personality and lifestyle choices.
The bungalow featured three main floors designed across seven split levels. Each floor was carefully divided into sections, offering both privacy and openness, creating a perfect balance between functionality, comfort, and sophisticated architectural design.
The first floor included two spacious bedrooms, a study, and a large sun deck. The deck also had a bar setup and enough space to comfortably host gatherings of around 50 to 60 guests.
On the second floor, there were three bedrooms along with a living area and a well-designed library. The bungalow’s bright white exterior added to its visual appeal, making it stand out beautifully against Mumbai’s coastal surroundings.
The third floor housed a media room, a private gym, and an additional bedroom. Another section featured a swimming pool, a lounge area, and a sun deck, offering relaxation with a scenic sea view.
The basement of the house included servant quarters and a large parking area. It could easily accommodate 10 to 12 cars, reflecting Ratan Tata’s well-known passion for automobiles and his impressive car collection.
A serene pooja room was also part of the home, adding a spiritual touch to the luxurious space. Large windows ensured plenty of natural light while offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea throughout the day.
Ratan Tata was known for his love of cars, owning models like the Maserati Quattroporte and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. His home, much like his life, reflected elegance, passion, and timeless sophistication.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.