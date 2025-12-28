India remembers late industrialist Ratan Tata on his 88th birth anniversary. Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran and leaders like Amit Shah paid tribute, lauding his philanthropic vision and legacy of turning influence into positive change.

India remembers its son, late Ratan Tata, on his 88th birth anniversary on Sunday. Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran paid his respects to Ratan Tata in Bombay House by garlanding the late industrialist-cum-philanthropist's statue.

Tributes from Leaders and Institutions

The late Chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata, believed true philanthropy is never personal, and leadership is a responsibility to turn influence into positive change. "Under his guidance, philanthropy evolved from charity to a strategic, results-driven approach, addressing healthcare, education, livelihood, women-empowerment, and more--with a focus on long-term transformation and community resilience," Tata Trusts wrote on X, remember the great Indian.

Tata Trusts believes his vision recognised that meaningful progress requires more than addressing socio-economic gaps alone. "It calls for collaboration between innovation, supportive technology, and a deep understanding of local needs, ensuring that solutions are thoughtful, scalable, and reach those who need them the most. As we commemorate him today, the values he stood for continue to guide and shape our collective purpose," Tata Trusts' X post read.

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his tributes to the late Tata on his Jayanti. "(He) reshaped Indian enterprise with integrity and compassion. From building indigenous industry to selfless philanthropy, he showed that true success lies in service to the nation. His legacy will inspire a self-reliant Bharat," Amit Shah wrote on X.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also remembered the great visionary, Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata, on his birth anniversary. "A leader who built not just enterprises, but trust, compassion, and faith Indian excellence, globally. His humility and vision remain a guiding light for every aspiring entrepreneur and citizen," Fadnavis wrote.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also fondly remembered Ratan Tata on this day. "A visionary industrialist and compassionate leader, he devoted his life to business excellence and philanthropy. His integrity, humility, and commitment to society will continue to inspire us all. My humble tributes to him," Naidu wrote on X.

His legacy will forever inspire us, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remembered late Tata. "Homage to the titan of India Inc., Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata on his birth anniversary. A visionary, he redefined India's industrial and business landscape with ethical and compassionate leadership," Pradhan said.

"On his Jayanti, I fondly remember Shri Ratan Tata ji with deep admiration and respect. His leadership seamlessly blended innovation with compassion, redefining the role of Indian enterprise in national development. The institutions he nurtured and the values he championed continue to guide generations," Union Minister Piyush Goyal wrote.

According to Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ratan Tata's life of integrity, humility and compassion, along with his extraordinary commitment to philanthropy and nation-building, set a benchmark for ethical leadership.

A Visionary Business Career

Ratan Tata played a key role in transforming the Tata Group into a global powerhouse, with ventures spanning industries such as steel, automobiles, software, and telecommunications. Early in his career, he worked with several Tata companies, including Tata Motors (formerly Telco) and Tata Steel, and revitalised the National Radio & Electronics Company.

In 1991, he succeeded JRD Tata as chairman of the Tata Group. He implemented significant organisational reforms, including enforcing retirement ages and promoting young talent to leadership roles.

Major Acquisitions and Ventures

Tata set up Tata Teleservices in 1996 and took Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) public in 2004, capitalising on the IT boom. His leadership led to significant international acquisitions, including the purchase of Tetley Tea in 2000 and the acquisition of VSNL (Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited) in 2002, the acquisition of Corus Steel in 2007, one of the largest takeovers by an Indian company, and the acquisition of Jaguar and Land Rover from Ford in 2008.

Tata played a key role in the Tata Group's acquisition of Air India from the government in January 2022. He also launched the Tata Nano, a low-cost car designed to provide affordable transportation for the Indian market.

Post-Chairmanship Investments

After stepping down from active leadership, Tata became a prominent investor in Indian startups, backing companies such as Paytm, Ola Electric, and Urban Company.

Life, Honours, and Legacy

Ratan Naval Tata was a respected Indian businessman and former chairman of Tata Group, one of India's largest conglomerates. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. He graduated in architecture from Cornell University before returning to India in 1962 to join the Tata Group, founded by his great-grandfather, Jamsetji Tata. He was a licensed pilot, known for his quiet demeanour, relatively modest lifestyle and philanthropic initiatives.

Ratan Tata remained a visionary leader and a compassionate figure, earning widespread respect in both business and social circles. He was also awarded with Assam Baibhav by Government of Assam in 2021, Honorary Officer of the Order of Australia by King Charles III in 2023, Honorary Doctor of Science by IIT Bombay in 2008, Honorary Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE) by Queen Elizabeth II in 2014 and Honorary Citizen Award by the Government of Singapore in 2008.

Industrialist-philanthropist Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86. He was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008. (ANI)